RHP Joe Kelly made his season debut and did so impressively, allowing one hit in seven innings. Manager John Farrell said that Kelly was initially going to throw 80 to 85 pitches, but he wound up throwing 93. Farrell also said that Kelly’s slider was well above average and that he had better timing on the fastball as the game went on.

RHP Steven Wright was originally slated to start before the Red Sox decided to activate RHP Joe Kelly. On Saturday, Wright was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket when the Red Sox activated Kelly. Wright threw 78 pitches Friday and likely would have thrown at least 100 had the game continued beyond the 19th inning.

CF Brock Holt made his first start of the season and went 4-for-5. He has reached base safely in 12 of his last 13 games against the Yankees.

RHP Koji Uehara was slated for a rehab appearance for Single-A Greenville on Saturday night. Uehara is recovering from a strained left hamstring and if there are not any difficulties he could be activated on Monday.