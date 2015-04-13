LHP Tommy Layne could be a candidate to be optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket when the Red Sox activate RHP Koji Uehara from the disabled list. Layne made the Red Sox after allowing one run in nine innings during spring training. After allowing three runs and four hits in the sixth inning Sunday, he has a 5.79 ERA in four appearances.

RHP Rick Porcello will make his second start for the Red Sox and his second start since signing a contract extension with the club. Porcello agreed to a four-year deal reportedly worth $82.5 million that runs through the 2019 season. Porcello made his debut Wednesday in Philadelphia and took a shutout into the sixth inning before allowing a three-run home run to OF Jeff Francouer.

RHP Clay Buchholz has begun the season inconsistently. After scattering three hits and striking out nine in seven innings Monday in Philadelphia, Buchholz allowed a career-high 10 runs (nine earned) and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. Before Sunday, Buchholz’s previous career high for runs allowed had been eight, which he did twice, including on Oct. 1, 2012 against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

RHP Koji Uehara (strained left hamstring) allowed one run and three hits in one inning during a rehab appearance for Class A Greenville Saturday night against Augusta. Before Sunday’s game, Boston manager John Farrell said Uehara will likely be activated from the disabled list Monday and resume closing responsibilities. “He came through yesterday’s outing fine,” Farrell said. “He feels, I think, an increase in confidence after full-game intensity. Everything points to him rejoining us.” Uehara had a 6.00 ERA in three spring training appearances and did not appear in any games after March 14. He was injured doing conditioning drills on March 17 and had soreness in his hamstring during a pair of bullpen sessions.