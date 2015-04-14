C Sandy Leon recorded his first three hits as a member of the Red Sox on Monday with a 3-for-4 performance during the home opener against the Nationals, who traded him to Boston before the season. With C Christian Vazquez lost for the season after Tommy John surgery, Boston is going with Leon and Ryan Hanigan behind the plate. Leon is set to play sparingly, but that could change if he continues to hit.

LHP Tommy Layne was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday when the Red Sox activated RHP Koji Uehara from the disabled list. The southpaw appeared in four games for Boston this season, allowing three runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

SS Xander Bogaerts continued his sizzling start to the season Monday, reaching base in all four plate appearances, including two singles, to improve his team-leading batting average to .433. His hitting streak is up to six games, and he has nine hits in his last 15 at-bats and is 12-for-23 (.522) over his past five games.

CF Mookie Betts’ first half-hour at Fenway Park this season was one to remember. If it is any indication of what is ahead for the 22-year-old phenom, Red Sox fans are in for a treat. Betts smacked a three-run home run, made a sensational leaping catch against the short bullpen wall to rob Washington’s Bryce Harper of a two-run homer, and stole two bases on the same play. With DH David Ortiz at the plate and the infield shift employed, the speedster slid headfirst into the bag on a steal of second, rose to his feet and continued onto third, where he again dived headfirst ahead of a lunging tag by RHP Jordan Zimmermann. Overall, Betts reached base three times and drove in four runs. “He took the game over,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “All ends of the game, defensively to baserunning to at the plate. Exciting player, as we’ve seen.”

DH David Ortiz couldn’t wait to get home. Ortiz went 2-for-4 with a homer, a run and two RBIs in Boston’s home-opening win Monday over Washington. Ortiz entered the game batting .130 (3-for-23) and was in an 0-for-8 slump. He changed course quickly with a first-inning single and homered leading off the sixth, his second of the season and the 468th of his career, moving him into a tie for 32nd with Chipper Jones on the all-time list.

LF Hanley Ramirez left Monday’s game in the eighth inning with a contusion on his right foot after getting hit by a Jordan Zimmermann pitch in the third. Boston manager John Farrell said scans were negative and Ramirez is slated to play against the Nationals on Tuesday.

RHP Rick Porcello said he felt butterflies prior to his first start at Fenway Park as a member of the Red Sox. After signing a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension last week, Porcello showed Boston fans why he was worth it. Porcello earned his first win as a member of the Red Sox on Monday, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits over eight innings of a 9-4 win over Washington. He struck out six and walked one. “I obviously wanted to go out there and put up a good start,” he said. “The guys swung the bats great and I didn’t really have to do a whole lot but throw strikes and just keep the ball down.”

RHP Justin Masterson (1-0) will make his second start of the season Tuesday when he faces the Nationals in the second game of the three-game set. Masterson’s 2015 debut with the Red Sox, whom he played for earlier in his career, was a bit of a surprise as he allowed just two earned runs on three hits in six innings of a win against Philadelphia. Masterson’s outlook this season was shaky at best after he went 7-9 with a 5.88 ERA for the Indians and Cardinals last season.

RHP Koji Uehara, who was dealing with a left hamstring strain, was activated from the 15-day disabled list prior to Monday‘s. Uehara recorded 26 saves last season for the Red Sox and is a crucial cog in Boston’s bullpen.