LHP Wade Miley’s first outing as a member of the Red Sox on Friday was one to remember, keeping the New York Yankees off the board for the first five innings in their own ballpark, but he left with nothing to show for it. Miley got lost in the shuffle during Boston’s 6-5, 19-inning marathon win over the Yankees, allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of work. He did not allow a baserunner until the fourth inning. Boston is hoping for similar results on Wednesday afternoon when the Red Sox look to finish off a three-game sweep of the Nationals. They have the right guy on the mound, too. Miley, who spent the first four years of his career pitching for Arizona in the National League, owns a 1-2 record and 2.03 ERA in five career starts against Washington. He has logged at least 6 2/3 innings in each of his previous three starts against the Nationals.

SS Xander Bogaerts, who leads the Red Sox with a .433 average, was kept out of the lineup Tuesday night after undergoing an MRI on a sore right knee he injured Monday against Washington. Boston manager John Farrell said he suffered the injury while rounding third base. “He continued on in the game with no issue, no complaint, no word of anything,” Farrell said before Tuesday’s game. “Even after the game he didn’t feel anything. He came in today with increased symptoms, he was examined here and we sent him over for an MRI.” Brock Holt started in place of Bogaerts and went 2-for-4 with the game-winning RBI on a groundout.

RHP Brandon Workman visited with renowned orthopedist Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday to receive a second opinion on his strained right elbow. Workman experienced soreness at the end of spring training and again felt discomfort during a bullpen session for Triple-A Pawtucket before heading to the disabled list. Elbow strains are obvious concerns, oftentimes leading to season-ending Tommy John surgery. “Anytime someone gets a second opinion with Dr. Andrews, there’s concern,” said Boston manager John Farrell. “To what extent there is damage or injury remains to be seen.” Workman labored through a disappointing 2014 season with Boston, going 1-10 with a 5.17 ERA in 15 starts and four relief appearances.

CF Mookie Betts delivered another big hit Tuesday night for the Red Sox. One day after putting on a show in the first two innings -- which included robbing a two-run homer with a leaping catch, two steals on a single pitch and a three-run homer -- the 22-year-old phenom ripped a two-run double in the second inning that gave Boston a 2-1 lead in a game it eventually would win 8-7 over Washington. Betts now has hit safely in five straight games and six of seven overall. He has six RBIs and three stolen bases in the last two games alone.

OF Rusney Castillo, currently playing for Triple-A Pawtucket, reportedly will be placed on the 15-day disabled list with a shoulder injury. Castillo, signed to a $72.5 million deal last summer, injured himself while attempting a diving catch Saturday for Pawtucket. Castillo started the season in Pawtucket as the Red Sox decided to carry five outfielders -- Hanley Ramirez, Mookie Betts, Shane Victorino, Daniel Nava and Brock Holt. Castillo batted .310 in nine spring training games, and went 5-for-12 in his first three games with Pawtucket.

2B Dustin Pedroia’s power seems to be back. Pedroia went 3-for-4 with his third homer of the season Tuesday night in a win over Washington. He didn’t hit his third home run last season until his 59th game. Pedroia is now batting .336 in 144 career interleague games, the highest mark among all active players.

RHP Justin Masterson had a rough night in his first start in a Red Sox uniform at Fenway Park in nearly five years. Masterson allowed seven runs -- six coming during the fifth inning -- and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings of an 8-7 win over Washington. He struck out four, walked three and hit two batters but didn’t factor into the decision. Masterson was making his first start at Fenway for Boston since July 29, 2009, two days before being dealt to Cleveland. Masterson’s first start of the season went much smoother. He allowed two runs on three hits over six innings, striking out seven and earning the win against Philadelphia.

3B Pablo Sandoval left Tuesday night’s game with a left foot contusion. Sandoval was hit in the foot by a pitch from Stephen Strasburg during the third inning and exited the game following the fifth. Manager John Farrell said following the game that scans came back negative for a fracture. Sandoval had been 0-for-2 with two groundouts.