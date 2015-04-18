OF Daniel Nava, who gave up switch hitting and has been batting only left-handed, came up from the right side in the ninth inning against lefty Brian Matusz. Up there to sacrifice, he got the bunt down.

RHP Joe Kelly, coming off a strong first outing against the Yankees in New York, threw 118 pitches in 5 2/3 innings Friday night -- the most pitches thrown in a game in the majors this season and the second-most he’s ever thrown in a game. He left with first and second and two out in the sixth and RH Edward Mujica escaped the jam with a strikeout, leaving Kelly at 1-0 on the season. His effort came at the right time for a rotation that had struggled mightily in three of the previous four games.

SS Xander Bogaerts delivered the first walk-off RBI of his major league career with a bloop single in the ninth inning on Friday night. He is hitting .395 with eight RBIs and four runs scored in nine games.

RHP Clay Buchholz, hopes to bounce back from a horrific night in the Bronx that followed an outstanding Opening Day when he faces the Orioles in Game 2 of the four-game series late Saturday afternoon. Buchholz, 9-4 lifetime against the Orioles, including a no-hitter in his second career start, pitched seven shutout innings to win the opener at Philadelphia but was then lit up for nine hits and 10 runs (nine earned) at New York, an outing that also saw him fail to back up the bases in a sign of frustrating. Orioles teams have hit .193 against him in eight starts at Fenway Park.

C Ryan Hanigan, the Andover, Mass., native who took over the starting job when Christian Vazquez was lost to Tommy John surgery, hit his first home run with his new team Friday. He connected with a man on in the fifth inning to tie the game 2-2. It was only his third hit in 21 at-bats on the young season.

RHP Koji Uehara made two appearances since coming off the disabled list. He has worked two perfect innings, striking out four of the six hitters he’s faced and picking up a win and a save.