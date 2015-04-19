RHP Denny Bautista, 42, who last pitched in the major leagues with the San Francisco Giants in 2010, was signed to a minor league deal, according to Baseball America. Bautista, a cousin of former Red Sox great Ramon Martinez, is 11-15 with a 5.88 ERA for six teams.

INF/OF Brock Holt, starting in center, had three more hits and is 9-for-13 this season against right-handed pitching. The super sub, who has a five-game hitting streak, had an infield hit and stole second in the seventh inning. He played the 46th game of his career in center without an error.

CF Mookie Betts, batting just .194 against right-handed pitching and 4-for-17 on the homestand, was rested against Baltimore ace Chris Tillman. He was 1-for-6 in his young career against Tillman, while Brock Holt, his replacement, came in 3-for-5 against Tillman and went 2-for-3 against the righty Saturday.

DH David Ortiz went 3-for-3 with a walk and had his first double of the season in the loss. He raised his batting average from .171 to .237.

LF Hanley Ramirez continues to be a work in progress in the outfield. He went back to the wall and played an out into a hit that loaded the bases in the fifth inning. He also went 0-for-4 at the plate.

2B Dustin Pedroia stranded two runners to end the third inning and then did it again in the fifth. In the seventh, with a runner on second and two outs, Pedroia struck out for the second straight time.

RHP Rick Porcello, coming off his first win in a Red Sox uniform, faces the Baltimore Orioles in the third game of a four-game series on Sunday. Porcello, who recently signed a four-year, $82 million extension, went eight innings and allowed three earned runs in the home opener. He is 3-5 with a 4.28 ERA and a .294 opponent batting average in nine starts against the Birds.

RHP Clay Buchholz, looking to recover from a nightmarish outing at Yankee Stadium, struggled through six innings but used the big strikeout to record a quality start. He gave up 11 hits but only two runs before leaving after six innings. Manager John Farrell liked what he saw from Buchholz, who thought he had his best cutter since 2013 and was pleased with his bounce-back.