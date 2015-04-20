2B Brock Holt started in place of Dustin Pedroia (rest) and stretched his hitting streak to six games with a leadoff single in the first. That was his only hit on the afternoon, though, as he went 1-for-5 with a strikeout. Holt, who already has played second base, shortstop, third base and center field this season, is batting. 500 (12-for-24). He has not committed an error in his last 37 games dating back to Aug. 3, 2014.

RHP Brandon Workman, on the disabled list due to a right elbow strain, could be ready to start a throwing program in two to three weeks after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection last week. “There (are) some changes to the ligament,” said manager John Farrell. “To what extent -- a percentage of tear -- I don’t have that. But that’s why he received the injection that he did.” Workman, who labored through a disappointing 2014 season with Boston, going 1-10 with a 5.17 ERA in 15 starts and four relief appearances, visited with renowned orthopedist James Andrews on Tuesday.

DH David Ortiz was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning for arguing a strike call. With Boston trailing 5-3, Ortiz checked his swing on a 1-1 pitch from Baltimore RHP Miguel Gonzalez, resulting in third base umpire Jerry Meals calling the strike. Ortiz appeared shocked with the call before turning and arguing with plate umpire John Tumpane, who immediately tossed the designated hitter from the game. After standing face-to-face with Tumpane, who took over behind the plate in the bottom of the fourth when Paul Emmel left the game for undisclosed reasons, Ortiz walked slowly toward Boston’s dugout, tossing his bat and helmet along the way. Ortiz, who was 0-for-1 with a walk before being ejected, is off to a slow start this season, batting .231 (9-for-31) with two homers and three RBIs.

LF Hanley Ramirez belted his fifth homer of the season Sunday, in his 11th appearance, the fastest he has reached that total. He didn’t hit his fifth last year until his 38th game on May 11. Ramirez, signed during the offseason after starting his career in Boston, is batting .255 on the season.

2B Dustin Pedroia got the day off Sunday after going 0-for-7 with a walk in the first two games of the series against Baltimore. Overall, Pedroia is off to a solid start, batting .255 with three homers and six RBIs. He belted his third home run of the season Tuesday after not hitting his third last year until his 59th game on June 7.

RF Shane Victorino, who missed Saturday’s game with bruised ribs, returned to the lineup Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a walk. “It was a little uncomfortable,” he said. “I was just a little more tender in that area, but it feels great today. As I told them, I feel fine. I‘m ready to go.”

RHP Rick Porcello (1-2) labored through his worst start in a Red Sox uniform Sunday, surrendering eight runs on a career-high-tying 12 hits -- including two home runs -- over five-plus innings of an 8-3 loss to Baltimore. He struck out six and walked three. “I just didn’t execute, that was the bottom line,” Porcello said. “Made a lot of mistakes, fell behind in counts, walked three guys, gave up big hits with runners on base. Just not a good recipe.”

RHP Justin Masterson (1-0) gets the nod for the 11:05 a.m. EDT Patriots’ Day game Monday. Masterson’s overall mark against Baltimore isn’t stellar, 6-6 with a 5.53 ERA in 16 career games against the Orioles, but he has yet to lose to them as a member of the Red Sox, amassing a 2-0 mark in five games from 2008-09. Masterson is looking to rebound from a rough second start Tuesday against Washington. He allowed seven runs on eight hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.