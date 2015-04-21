LHP Wade Miley needs a bounce-back performance when he takes the hill for Tuesday’s series opener against the Rays in Tampa. He was shelled for seven earned runs in just 2 1/3 innings in a 10-5 loss to the Yankees on April 15. The good news for Miley is that he has a lifetime record of 2-0 with a 0.68 career ERA against Tampa Bay.

LF Hanley Ramirez’s mysterious departure from Monday’s 7-1 win over Baltimore had Red Sox fans buzzing. Ramirez was lifted from the game for what the team labeled an “illness” at the start of the third inning and replaced by Allen Craig. “It came on as the game began,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said about Ramirez, who is not expected to miss any additional time. “That dizziness and lightheadedness continued to persist and got him off his feet.”

RHP Justin Masterson bounced back quite nicely from a miserable seven-run debacle in his last start on Tuesday. He struck out six and gave up only three hits in five innings, earning his second career victory on Patriots’ Day in a Red Sox uniform. “Much more under control than it was last outing,” Masterson said. “It was a lot more like the first outing.”

3B Pablo Sandoval has not exactly been tearing it up at the plate lately. The Red Sox’ new third baseman was 2-for-11 in his last four games, and he wasn’t given the chance to improve on Monday as he sat out with a left-hander on the mound. Sandoval is 0-for-13 against lefties this year. On the season, Sandoval is batting .289 (13-for-45) with four RBIs in 11 appearances.