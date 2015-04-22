LHP Wade Miley is better against the Rays than any team in the majors -- Tuesday’s win made him 3-0 against Tampa Bay, lowering his career ERA to 0.47 in three starts. Miley got his first win of the season, but still walked four batters against only three strikeouts.

LF Hanley Ramirez got a spark Tuesday with his first stolen base of the season, adding two singles to improve his season average to .269. Boston is counting on Ramirez to hit cleanup, so his power numbers will have to come around soon.

C Ryan Hanigan, facing the team he played for last season, came through with two hits Tuesday to raise his season average to. 207. He scored the game’s only run, coming in when a throwing error cost the Rays an inning-ending double play.

RHP Koji Uehara is off to a dominant start, with a perfect 0.00 ERA after a scoreless ninth Tuesday for his second save. Uehara gave up a leadoff single to Tampa Bay’s Logan Forsythe, but got Evan Longoria to hit into a double play, then got a groundout from Desmond Jennings to finish the game.