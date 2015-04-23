RHP Joe Kelly pitched very well for five innings, keeping the Rays’ bats in check, then gave up four consecutive singles and a walk on the way to blowing a four-run lead. Kelly struck out seven, but got behind in the count too often in the fifth and it cost him on the scoreboard.

SS Xander Bogaerts came in hitting .319 on the season, but had a rough night Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and leaving three runners on base. He’s hit well from the bottom of the lineup, but Boston could have used a timely hit in Wednesday’s loss.

DH David Ortiz came to the plate in the ninth as the tying run, trailing the Rays 7-5, but he popped out to left field, throwing his bat in frustration as a four-run lead slipped away from Boston on Wednesday night.

2B Dustin Pedroia went 2-for-5 with two RBIs coming on his fourth home run of the season, giving him nine runs driven in on the season. His single could have sparked the Red Sox in the ninth inning, but Boston couldn’t advance him from there.

OF Shane Victorino left the game after one at-bat with what manager John Farrell said was “right hamstring tightness.” He was due to have Thursday off and won’t start, though Farrell said he’d be available off the bench.

1B Mike Napoli has had a rough start, but went 2-for-3 with an RBI, just his second of the season in 47 at-bats. He continues to hit fifth in the batting order, and Boston needs more production like Wednesday, which raised his average to .170.