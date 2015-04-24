SS Xander Bogaerts got on base twice Thursday, going 1-for-2 with a walk to raise his season average to .302. He was 0-for-13 in the previous four games.

DH David Ortiz had a key home run Wednesday, but he went 0-for-4 in Thursday’s loss, dropping his season average to .192. Four Boston regulars are hitting under .200, and while Ortiz has hit for power, his production will have to even out if the Red Sox want their bats to live up to their heavy price tags.

OF Shane Victorino, who left Wednesday’s game with hamstring tightness, took the day off Thursday as was scheduled. He was available and should play as normal in the weekend series at Baltimore.

RHP Clay Buchholz bounced back nicely with a strong start Thursday, throwing six innings of two-hit ball and striking out 10 batters against only three walks. In his previous two outings, he gave up a total of 20 hits. Buchholz dropped his season ERA to 4.84, and he extended himself to 104 pitches.

RHP Junichi Tazawa is turning in dominant performances as a setup specialist. He has yet to allow a run this season. He gave up one hit in his one inning Thursday. Tazawa joins LHP Craig Breslow and RHP Koji Uehara among Red Sox relievers with 0.00 ERAs so far this year.