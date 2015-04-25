SS Brock Holt keeps forcing himself into the lineup with his hot bat. He got a start at shortstop Friday night and came through once more with a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth off RHP Darren O‘Day that helped the Red Sox to a 7-5 victory over the Orioles. Holt is now hitting .424 this season. “It was just the same approach that I normally have -- trying to get a good pitch to hit and hitting it hard somewhere,” Holt said. “He just left the fastball up and over the plate, and fortunately I was able to hit it out.”

DH David Ortiz was greeted with a loud chorus of boos every time he came to bat Friday, thanks to his little Twitter battle with Orioles Hall of Famer Jim Palmer. But, this round goes to Ortiz, who crushed a three-run homer in the fifth and took a long, slow trot around the bases to soak it all in.

LF Hanley Ramirez continued his early-season power display. He hit his sixth homer of the season in Friday’s win over the Orioles, going back-to-back with Ortiz, after his three-run shot in the fourth. Ramirez now has six homers and 13 RBIs -- team highs -- in 16 games this year and keeps giving the Red Sox a lift on offense.

RHP Rick Porcello is starting to look more like the pitcher the Red Sox wanted when they got him in the offseason. He gave up four runs in six-plus innings in Friday’s win over the Orioles but struck out seven -- beginning with the game’s first five -- with only two walks in this no-decision, a long way from last Sunday’s eight-run effort in only five innings versus Baltimore. “He came out and attacked the strike zone,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “He pitched with a lot of conviction.”