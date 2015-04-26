FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
April 26, 2015 / 9:13 PM / 2 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Matt Barnes entered in the eighth inning against Baltimore and threw two scoreless innings. He was promoted from Triple-A Pawtucket. “I felt we needed to add another arm in the bullpen just for the number of innings we’ve been going to out there,” manager John Farrell said. Barnes has started twice for Pawtucket, allowing five runs, walking three and striking out eight over eight innings.

3B Brock Holt was held out of the lineup despite batting .424 in 32 at-bats this season. Manager John Farrell said he is just trying to make sure he gets all of his players enough at-bats. “It’s trying to get everyone clicking more than we have,” Farrell said. “Conventional wisdom says he should be playing every day, but we have a team to think of.”

RF Shane Victorino was placed on the 15-day DL with a hamstring injury. He suffered the injury April 22 against the Rays. Victorino has appeared in just 12 games this season and is batting .143 with just two RBIs.

1B Mike Napoli got his first home run of the season. It was also his first homer since Sept. 1, spanning 24 games -- the longest drought of his career. Napoli also had a season-high three hits.

RHP Justin Masterson gave up three runs on seven hits and one walk in seven innings. He has yet to lose in seven starts against the Orioles while playing for Boston.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
