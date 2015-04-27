RHP Matt Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket one day after being called up. He pitched a pair of scoreless innings in Saturday’s 5-4 10-inning loss to Baltimore. “With the two innings pitched last night, Matt wasn’t going to be available for another few days,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said of Barnes, a starter at Pawtucket. “Yesterday’s outing kept him on line in his normal five-day work plan.”

RHP Wade Miley failed to make it out of the third inning for the second time in his last three starts in Sunday’s 18-7 loss to the Orioles. He allowed seven runs, six earned, on five hits and two walks over 2 1/3 innings. Miley has allowed 11 walks in 15 2/3 innings this season. “I‘m not overly concerned but I just have to do a better job,” said Miley, who also failed to record a strikeout for the first time as a starter. “It’s obviously not fun to go out and let happen what happened today. I have to put it behind me and move into next week.”

RHP Heath Hembree was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket, where he appeared in six games for the PawSox, picking up two saves. He threw eight scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out 10. “Hembree has been throwing the ball well,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “He gives us another multi-inning guy with some power out there.” Hembree pitched 1 1/3 innings Sunday, allowing six runs on six hits in his 2015 debut.

DH Hanley Ramirez was a rare bright spot in Sunday’s 18-7 loss to Baltimore. He followed Pedro Sandoval’s three-run home in the seventh with a solo shot and added a three-run blast, his eighth of the season, in the ninth. Ramirez (6-for-13 over his last three games) is hitting .300 overall with 17 RBIs.

RF Shane Victorino was placed on the 15-day DL with a hamstring injury Saturday. He suffered the injury April 22 against the Rays. Victorino has appeared in just 12 games this season and is batting .143 with just two RBIs.