RHP Joe Kelly, who came in with the lowest ERA among Red Sox starters (4.08) allowed five runs on five hits but struck out a career-high 10 batters against the Blue Jays. After the game, manager John Farrell said his pitcher has “electric stuff,” but sometimes overthrows within the zone. Kelly is still 1-0, his ERA at 4.94, and has at least seven strikeouts in three of his four starts this season. He was 5-for-21 on the just-completed road trip and is batting just .169.

RHP Steven Wright was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket for the second time this season. He joined an overused bullpen and was brought up because he could provide innings -- he hasn’t pitched for Pawtucket since April 22. “We’ve leaned on the bullpen early on in the year, and that’s not completely uncommon until the rotation hits its full stride,” manager John Farrell said before Monday’s game. “Steven being here in the event that if something unforeseen takes place, we’ve got someone to protect us with length.”

INF/OF Brock Holt started in right field before moving to third base when Pablo Sandoval left in the sixth inning. Holt, who went 0-for-4 but dropped to .410, has started at six different positions so far this season.

RHP Heath Hembree was shipped back to Triple-A Pawtucket after joining the club in Baltimore Sunday and allowed six runs in 1 1/3 innings in Sunday’s 18-7 loss.

CF Mookie Betts walked to start the bottom of the first inning Monday night and was then thrown out stealing on a great throw by Toronto’s Russell Martin. Betts struck out his second time up but then had three straight hits, scoring on the first two and then delivering the first walk-off hit of his young career on the third. He raised his batting average from .189 to .218. The caught stealing was the first for Betts in nine career attempts.

1B Mike Napoli missed Monday night’s game due to illness. He was 5-for-21 on the just-completed road trip and batting just .169 on the young season.

RHP Clay Buchholz takes a 1-2 record and 4.84 ERA to the mound for the second game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. He is 11-8 lifetime against the Blue Jays in his career, the most wins and losses he has against any team. He is 0-2 with one no-decision since winning on Opening Day.

3B Pablo Sandoval left Monday night’s game with neck soreness after he dove face-first catching a popped bunt, but the hope is he can play Tuesday night. Before leaving, he ripped a two-run single to the opposite field and lined a home run to right, his second homer with his new team and second in as many days. He has seven RBIs in the last three games.

RHP Koji Uehara, who gave up the tying and losing runs in the 10th inning in Baltimore Saturday night, had more zip on his fastball and better movement on his splitter in working a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts. He is 2-1 on the young season, Monday night marking his 300th major league appearance, 288 in relief.