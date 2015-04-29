RHP Steven Wright was returned to Triple-A Pawtucket April 28 after joining the team for a day. His second 2015 stint with the big club consisted of him warming up in the bullpen while starter Joe Kelly struggled early. Kelly lasted six innings.

OF Jackie Bradley Jr., who had such a tough time at the plate but not in the field in 2014, was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to provide an extra body with 1B Mike Napoli sick.

CF Mookie Betts, who had the walk-off hit Monday night, went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and is 5-for-9 in the series against Toronto. He has reached base in seven of his last 11 plate appearances.

OF Rusney Castillo, optioned late in spring training, returns from the minor league disabled list on Wednesday and will DH for Triple-A Pawtucket. He has been nursing a right shoulder injury.

LF Hanley Ramirez drilled his 200th career home run with a man on in the eighth inning. It was his ninth of the season, leaving him one shy of David Ortiz’s 2006 Red Sox record for home runs before May. 1.

RF Shane Victorino, on the disabled list with a hamstring injury, is eligible to come off the list May 8. But with the Red Sox visiting Toronto at that time, he could be held back. “The reports coming out of teams that have gone through there have been that it’s a new turf. And it’s extremely long, the blades of artificial grass,” said manager John Farrell. “The depth of the crushed rubber is deep. It looks like some guys have had some negative effects on their legs after playing up there. So whether or not Vic is ready to be activated -- next Friday is the day (he’s eligible) -- we’ll determine that when we get closer to it.”

1B Mike Napoli missed his second straight game April 28 because of illness, manager John Farrell saying the player “is contagious.”

RHP Rick Porcello, who recently signed a four-year contract extension worth $82.5 million, closes the three-game series with Toronto on Wednesday night. Porcello has allowed 12 runs on 18 hits in 11 innings in his last two starts. He is 2-5 with a 4.70 lifetime against the Blue Jays.

RHP Clay Buchholz pitched seven shutout innings to win at Philadelphia on Opening Day. Since then, he is 0-3 in four starts, two of them terrible. He gave up five runs, four earned, in 2 2/3 innings Tuesday and, like he did twice in New York, he again stood in the middle of the infield on a hit to the outfield, rather than backing up, manager John Farrell marching intently to the mound to remove his pitcher. Buchholz left to some boos, his ERA ballooning to 5.76. On the bright side for Buchholz is that he hasn’t allowed a home run in his last six home starts.

3B Pablo Sandoval, who left the April 27 game with a sore neck, was back in the lineup on Tuesday. He had four hits, two of them doubles, including his first hit, a single, in 18 at-bats right-handed in a Red Sox uniform. He has reached base via a hit or walk in 10 of his last 12 plate appearances.