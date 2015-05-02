1B/OF Allen Craig made his manager look good on Friday, hitting a solo home run to left in the fourth inning to give the Red Sox a lead in their eventual 3-2 loss to the Yankees at Fenway Park. Craig snapped a streak of 106 at-bats without a home run, hitting his first of the season and his second as a member of the Red Sox. Boston manager John Farrell opted to give the previously underproducing Craig the start in right field with LHP C.C. Sabathia pitching for New York. “Looking at a matchup with a right-hander the way they’ve swung the bat against C.C., trying to get another right-hander in the lineup,” Farrell said. “We’ve stated many times that you trust every player on your roster, and this is clearly a matchup that Allen is in there for.”

LHP Wade Miley’s last start was ugly -- there’s just no way around it. Miley faced only 15 batters and lasted 2 1/3 innings in an 18-7 thumping at the hands of the Orioles on April 26. Miley was shelled for seven runs (six earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four. Miley will look to rebound against the Yankees on Saturday, but he’ll his work cut out for him. “There’s ongoing maintenance and there’s ongoing conversation in those moments where some traffic happens on the base paths and ways to keep that under control and continue to manage a pitch-to-pitch approach,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “Maybe fighting the urge of wanting to overthrow or wanting to go too quick in some of those situations, so those are all areas that are being addressed and points of focus.”

OF Rusney Castillo was the designated hitter for the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox on Friday, going 0-for-4 against the Durham Bulls. Castillo began the year in the minor leagues after OF Shane Victorino won the starting job in right field, but both would soon go down with injuries. Castillo is working his way back from a shoulder ailment while Victorino is nursing a hamstring injury. Boston manager John Farrell doesn’t have a timetable for when Castillo will return to Boston.

OF Shane Victorino (hamstring) is set to begin a rehab assignment next Tuesday or Wednesday, according to manager John Farrell.

C Ryan Hanigan likely won’t be seen around the Boston clubhouse for quite some time after taking a deflected ball off of his right hand in the seventh inning of Friday’s game, forcing him to leave. Hanigan was diagnosed with a displaced fracture to the fifth metacarpal on his right hand -- a fractured finger, in layman’s terms -- that will likely need surgery to repair. In his absence, the Red Sox are expected to call up catching prospect Blake Swihart from Triple-A Pawtucket. “We’ll miss his presence behind the plate,” said Red Sox manager John Farrell, “but we as a group have to be resilient in times like this and look to fortify the position.” Boston already lost starting C Christian Vasquez to Tommy John surgery before the season.