C Blake Swihart made his major league debut Saturday after being called up from Triple-A Pawtucket following the injury to starting C Ryan Hanigan. Swihart started and batted ninth in the lineup, finishing with one hit, one walk and one strikeout. “I thought Blake did a fine job of running the game today,” manager John Farrell said. “There wasn’t much shaking off. I thought the game plan Wade (Miley) wanted to execute today, he was able to perform that.”

LHP Wade Miley, who had allowed seven runs in two of his last three starts, lasted a season-high seven innings and retired the final seven batters he faced, but he still took the loss in a 4-2 decision against the Yankees. The left-hander allowed three earned runs on seven hits while walking none and striking out seven. “I just tried to go out and relax and make good pitches to keep us in the game,” Miley said after making Boston’s third straight quality start.

1B Mike Napoli is going back to the drawing board after he went 0-for-4 and failed to reach base in a loss to New York. Napoli had reached base in 32 consecutive starts against the Yankees, the longest streak for any Red Sox player since Wade Boggs (54) in the 1980s.

C Ryan Hanigan won’t be a part of the team’s plans for the immediate future after surgery to repair a broken right hand. Hanigan was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday after injuring the hand during a 3-2 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday. Manager John Farrell does not believe that Hanigan’s injury will end his season; he reportedly could miss two months. Hanigan had an MRI on Sunday and will get a second opinion from Dr. Thomas Graham in Cleveland.