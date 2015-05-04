RHP Dalier Hinojosa made his major league debut Sunday night, working the final 1 2/3 innings. He pitched himself into trouble with a hit batter and two walks in the ninth but escaped to keep the game within reach.

RHP Anthony Varvaro was claimed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. Varvaro, 30, is 7-9 with 20 holds, one save and a 3.23 ERA in 166 big league relief appearances with three clubs. He was traded from Atlanta to Boston last Dec. 17 and was 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA in nine relief appearances this season before he was designated for assignment on April 29.

INF Luis Jimenez was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox on Sunday, one day after his release by the Brewers. In 15 games, he was 1-for-15 with a walk. He started two games at third base.

RHP Joe Kelly saw a four-game winning streak, dating back to last season, snapped Sunday. He also lost for the first time in four decisions to the Yankees. He also had been 3-0 with three no-decisions in his last six starts against the AL East. Manager John Farrell felt Kelly was fine after overcoming early trouble with “his secondary pitches.”

DH David Ortiz was angry over security types offering signed Ortiz items to the fan who caught Alex Rodriguez’s 660th home run on Friday night. “That is not OK with me at all,” Ortiz told The New York Daily News on Saturday. “That’s not the way it’s supposed to work. They’re supposed to ask me before any of my (items) get offered to anyone.” Ortiz and Rodriguez were once friends but have not spoken since A-Rod said, during his PED problems, “I‘m not going to start naming all the other players but some of them are god-like in Boston right now, and people seem to forget that.” According to reports, Ortiz will have his appeal of a one-game suspension for making contact with an umpire decided on Monday.

LF Hanley Ramirez has 10 extra-base hits, all home runs -- the Elias Sports Bureau saying he is the first to homer for his first 10 extra-base hits of the season since Mark McGwire in 1990. Ramirez had another interesting night in left field and was also hit by a pitch from Yankees RHP Adam Warren in the sixth inning, something he clearly didn’t like. New York’s Jacoby Ellsbury was hit in the eighth inning, leading to warnings to both benches. DH David Ortiz said he didn’t think Warren purposely hit Ramirez.

INF Luis Rodriguez was claimed off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. The veteran was designated for assignment on Saturday and claimed by the Red Sox. He was 1-for-15 for the Brewers this season.

1B Mike Napoli, who has been struggling, hit a three-run homer Sunday night, his second home run of the season. It was also his 12th against the Yankees since joining the Red Sox, tying him with Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria for the most homers against New York over that span.

RHP Clay Buchholz hopes to get his early season turned around when he faces Tampa Bay in the opener of a three-game series on Monday night. Buchholz, who hasn’t won since Opening Day, is coming off the second of two disastrous starts in his last four -- allowing five runs to Toronto after his team had given him four in the previous innings. Since winning at Philadelphia in the opener, he is 0-3 and has allowed 28 hits and 16 earned runs in 18 innings. But mixed in that span was a six-inning/two-hit effort at Tampa Bay, in a no-decision.

C Ryan Hanigan, who had right hand surgery Saturday, was moved from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list to make room for INF Luis Rodriguez on the 40-man roster.