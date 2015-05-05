RHP Dalier Hinojosa was sent back to Triple-A Pawtucket after he made his major-league debut Sunday night, working the final 1 2/3 innings. He pitched himself into trouble with a hit batter and two walks in the ninth but escaped to keep the game within reach.

LF Allen Craig, who replaced LF Hanley Ramirez, continues to flounder at the plate. He did have a hit Monday, the 500th of his big-league career. But he is batting just .146.

INF Luis Rodriguez, who was claimed off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, was activated. The club sent RHP Dalier Hinojosa back to Triple-A Pawtucket. He went 1-for-15 with a walk in 15 games for the Brewers this season.

DH David Ortiz had two hearings Monday, according to WEEI.com. One was to appeal his recent one-game suspension making contact with umpire John Tumpane, the other was for the $5,000 fine he received for smashing a dugout phone in Baltimore with a bat. As far as his contact with Tumpane, Ortiz told WEEI, “I have to watch that video to see what point I touched him because I don’t remember, to be honest with you. I don’t really remember. And I wasn’t even arguing with him. I was talking with the third-base umpire. If it happened, I don’t know when it happened and I didn’t try that because trust me, I know. It might be one move that I made or whatever. But I don’t know.” A ruling on both is expected soon.

LF Hanley Ramirez suffered a left shoulder sprain that forced him out of Monday night’s game in the first inning.

RHP Rick Porcello hopes to build on his last start when he faces the Rays in the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Porcello allowed just one run on two hits over seven innings in a win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He is 3-3 with a 3.21 ERA lifetime against Tampa Bay, the ERA his best against any team (minimum 25 innings).

RHP Clay Buchholz, coming off the second terrible outing of his first five starts, heard boos after allowing four runs on five hits in the first inning-plus Monday night. He settled down and went on to throw a season-high 107 pitches, but a fifth run scored against him after he left in the seventh. In turning in the 10th start of allowing at least five runs in Boston’s 26 games this year, he saw his record fall to 1-4 and his ERA rise from 5.76 to 6.03. The 21 earned runs he has allowed are the most he’s given up in his first six starts since he yielded 33 (with a 9.09) ERA in 2012. The 21 runs are the second most he’s allowed in the first six starts of any season.