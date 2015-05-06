OF Mookie Betts logged his first career multi-homer game in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Betts blasted a pair of solo shots over the Green Monster in left field at Fenway Park, connecting on a sixth-inning slider and an eighth-inning fastball. Betts broke up Rays LHP Drew Smyly’s no-hitter with his homer in the sixth and now has four on the season.

LF Hanley Ramirez was out of the lineup and is day-to-day after spraining his left shoulder trying to make a catch Monday against Tampa Bay.

RHP Rick Porcello might be carving out a role as a stopper in the Red Sox rotation. One week after a one-run outing in a 4-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went seven strong innings and held the Rays scoreless while striking out six. Porcello has now strung together 12 consecutive scoreless innings and lowered his season ERA to 4.38 in six starts.

RHP Koji Uehara pitched a one-two-three ninth inning to earn his fifth save of the season, and his 52nd overall with the Red Sox, in Tuesday’s victory. Uehara is rising on Boston’s all-time saves list, passing Bill Campbell for the 10th most in team history. In five innings pitched at Fenway Park this year, Uehara has not allowed a hit, a run, or a walk and has nine strikeouts.