INF Travis Shaw was promoted from Triple-A Pawtucket for Friday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after RHP Edward Mujica was designated for assignment. Shaw was batting .189 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 24 games with Pawtucket. He had six RBIs over his past three games at Triple-A while going 4-for-13. He had a home run and eight RBIs over his past seven games. He led all Red Sox minor-leaguers with 56 home runs from 2012-14. Shaw made his major-league debut Friday against the Blue Jays, playing first base and batting ninth. 1B Mike Napoli moved to designated hitter to take the place of suspended DH David Ortiz, who is out for one game after losing his appeal. When Ortiz returns, Shaw likely will be returned to Pawtucket with RHP Matt Barnes being called up. Shaw was 0-for-2 with a walk on Friday in a 7-0 loss to Toronto.

LHP Wade Miley lost his third straight decision on Friday, allowing four runs in six innings in a 7-0 defeat at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays. He has pitched six or more innings in a start twice this season. “Probably one of the better outings he’s had for us this year,” manager John Farrell said. “He used the full assortment of pitches, he had a good feel for his breaking pitches as well as his changeup. He threw his fastball to both sides of the plate. Wade kept us in the ball game.”

RHP Joe Kelly will make his sixth start of the season Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He suffered his first loss of the season last Sunday when he allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk in a season-low 4 2/3 innings in a game won 8-5 by the New York Yankees. His previous outing against the Blue Jays this season was April 27 at Fenway Park, when he allowed five hits, three walks and five runs in six innings and did not figure in the decision in a 6-5 win. He is 0-0 with a 5.25 ERA in two career starts against Toronto.

DH David Ortiz lost his appeal of a one-game suspension and served it in Friday’s series opener against Toronto.

LF Hanley Ramirez (left shoulder sprain) didn’t play May 5-8. He took swings off the tee May 8 and was set to take batting practice May 9.

OF Shane Victorino (strained right hamstring) started his minor-league rehabilitation assignment on Friday by going 0-for-3 with Double-A Portland. He left the April 22 game against the Tampa Bay Rays with the injury and was put on the disabled list April 25.

RHP Edward Mujica was designated for assignment Friday after going 1-1 with a 4.61 ERA in 11 relief outings. INF Travis Shaw was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to take his spot on the 25-man roster. The Red Sox signed Mujica to a two-year, $9.5 million contract, before the 2014 season. It was hoped that he would provide closer insurance for RHP Koji Uehara but he struggled in late-inning situations and was being used earlier in games. He allowed 15 hits, including three home runs, three walks and seven runs while striking out eight in 13 2/3 innings.