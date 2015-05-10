RHP Matt Barnes was recalled Triple-A Pawtucket and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief in a 7-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Barnes allowed four hits, a walk and one run. “Good stuff. Got ahead of some hitters,” manager John Farrell said. “Didn’t have a breaking ball or a well-located fastball to finish hitters off.” He had one previous stint with Boston this season, allowing two hits and no runs in two innings against the Baltimore Orioles April 25 and was returned to Pawtucket the next day.

INF Travis Shaw was returned on option to Triple-A Pawtucket after making his major-league debut Friday, playing first base and going 0-or-2 with a walk in a 7-0 loss at Toronto. His return to Pawtucket meant RHP Matt Barnes was recalled from the Triple-A team. Shaw was called up to play first base because 1B Mike Napoli was moved to designated hitter for Friday’s game to replace DH David Ortiz, who served his one-game suspension.

DH David Ortiz returned for a 7-1 loss at Toronto after serving a one-game suspension Friday in the opener of the three-game series. He was 1-for-4. He was suspended for bumping an umpire in a game April and lost his appeal.

LF Hanley Ramirez (sore left shoulder) was 0-for-4 in the 7-1 loss at Toronto, playing for the first time since leaving in the first inning Monday with a shoulder sprain. “Like any player (who has) had four or five games off, there’s going to be some timing needed,” manager John Farrell said.

RHP Edward Mujica was acquired from the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night. Oakland will give the Red Sox a player to be named or cash considerations for Mujica, who turns 31 years old on Sunday and went 1-1 with a 4.61 ERA in 11 relief appearances with Boston this season.

RHP Clay Buchholz will make his seventh start of the season in the finale of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. He allowed nine hits, two walks and five runs while striking out seven in a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays last Monday. It was his fourth consecutive losing decision. He allowed six hits, one walk and five runs (four earned) in 2 2/3 innings against the Blue Jays on April 28 at Fenway Park. He is 11-9 with a 3.38 ERA in 25 appearances (24 starts) against Toronto.