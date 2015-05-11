INF/OF Allen Craig has not been the player at Boston as he was with the St. Louis Cardinals and he was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket with OF Jackie Bradley, Jr. being recalled from Pawtucket. A foot injury near the end of the 2013 season led to a career-worst .215 batting average in 2104 for Craig. He was batting .135/.237/.192 in 24 games with the Red Sox this season. He had one homer and two RBIs. In parts of five seasons with St. Louis, he hit .291/.343/.460. “We sent him out to try get back on track and get him more regular, more consistent at-bats, not only for his own production but maybe so he can get into a situation where he can come back and help us,” manager John Farrell said. “This is as much about Allen as it is us and the current stretch we’re going through. We felt like the best and most clear path to get us back on track is to have every player hopefully performing to the best of their abilities. For Allen, that meant more regular at-bats at Triple-A for the time being.”

LHP Robbie Ross, Jr., was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket when RHP Steven Wright was recalled from the Triple-A club. Ross was 0-0 with a 6.17 ERA in 13 relief appearances with Boston. He had a .635 ERA in his first five outings this season and then had a 1.50 ERA over his next seven games. He allowed three runs on four hits and did not record an out against Toronto on Friday, a game Boston lost 7-0.

RHP Steven Wright was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket when LHP Robbie Ross, Jr. was optioned to Pawtucket. In four starts at Pawtucket, he is 2-1 with a 3.24 ERA. In two previous stints this season with Boston, he made only one appearance, April 10 in Boston’s 6-5 win in 19 innings at Yankee Stadium. Wright is coming off two seven-inning starts in which he allowed a total of one run on seven hits and five walks but manager John Farrell said Wright will be a reliever for now.

OF Jackie Bradley, Jr. was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket for Sunday’s game and started in right field, going 0-for-4 in the 6-3 win over Toronto. In 24 games at Pawtucket, he was hitting .343/.393/.465. He was recalled when INF/OF Allen Craig was optioned to Pawtucket and likely will share right field with OF Shane Victorino, who is expected to be activated from the disabled list Monday. Even though Bradley is superb defensively in center, manager John Farrell said he intends to keep CF Mookie Betts there, even when both are in the same game. ”Found out right before BP last game (Saturday),” Bradley said. ”Just got the call, had to get ready to fly here. Right ear is still clogged up, can’t hear out of my right side.” Bradley had some trouble with a bloop double by Toronto C Josh Thole in the seventh inning on Sunday. The new artificial turf at Rogers Centre has been slowing down the ball but Thole’s hit bounced over Bradley. ”“Last year, it would’ve bounced even higher,” he said. “It was one of those plays were you want to be aggressive with it ... and either way, it’s going to bounce up and he’ll get a double anyway. I just tried to catch it and get it in. Off the bat, you feel like you can get it, but as you get close, you can’t get it but you’ve got so much range on it and you’re so close you can’t back up off on it.”

CF Mookie Betts tripled in the first inning of Sunday’s 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his career-high hit streak to eight games. He is 10-for-33 (.303) with three home runs in that span and eight extra-base hits. He has a nine-game hitting streak against Toronto, hitting .326 (15-for-46) in his career against the Blue Jays.

OF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) played his second rehab game with Double-A Portland on Saturday and was expected to be activated on Monday when the Red Sox open a three-game series in Oakland. He could share right field with OF Jackie Bradley Jr., who was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday and played in the 6-3 win at Toronto. “When (Victorino) gets back to us, Vic’s going to get left-handed starters, if not more,” manager John Farrell said. “But Jackie’s arrival here gives us a premium defender, and we certainly like him against a lot of right-handed pitchers. We’ll find the right matchups. I‘m not going to say it’s a strict platoon situation, by any means.”

RHP Rick Porcello will make his seventh start of the season on Monday when the Red Sox open a three-game series at Oakland. Porcello shut out Tampa Bay on eight hits in seven innings in earning the victory last Tuesday. He has allowed one run and 10 hits over his past two starts, a total of 14 innings. He is 4-5 with a 3.73 ERA in 11 career games (10 starts) against Oakland.