1B Daniel Nava snapped an 0-for-20 skid with an RBI bloop single in the second inning Wednesday of a 2-0 victory against Oakland. Nava went 2-for-3 and scored a run, raising his average from .136 to .170.

LHP Wade Miley repeatedly got himself into and out of jams Wednesday, pitching 6 2/3 high-stress but scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory against Oakland. The A’s stranded eight base runners in the first six innings against Miley. They went 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position against Miley and 0-for-14 for the game. “He was outstanding, he was resilient,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said of Miley. “He didn’t give in. He was at his best when he needed to be, and that was when there were men in scoring position.” Miley (2-4) allowed just five hits but walked four. He snapped a three-game losing streak and won for the first time since April 21 against Tampa Bay. “From the first inning on I just felt like I never had a super good feel for my fastball,” Miley said. “So I was kind of just nibbling away with breaking balls and changeups, trying to mix speeds when I could. The defense made some outstanding plays, too, to get me out of jams.”

RHP Steven Wright is a “strong candidate” to start Sunday against Seattle in place of RHP Justin Masterson, who is likely headed to the disabled list, Red Sox manager John Farrell said Wednesday. Wright pitched 5 2/3 innings of relief Tuesday in a 9-2 loss to Oakland. He allowed three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Wright is 1-0 with a 4.22 ERA in two appearances covering 10 2/3 innings. He has walked six and struck out five.

2B Dustin Pedroia went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to seven games Wednesday in a 2-0 victory against Oakland. He has reached base safely in 18 straight games and is batting .328 over that stretch.

RHP Justin Masterson, who had his second straight rough start Tuesday night against Oakland, is “likely” headed toward a stint on the disabled list and will definitely miss his start Sunday at Seattle, manager John Farrell said Wednesday. Masterson had a “full exam and workup” with the team’s medical staff on Wednesday. “There’s not one specific are to the arm or shoulder that is a cause or reason why we’re seeing reduced velocity and reduced action,” Farrell said. “There’s some fatigue that’s involved.”