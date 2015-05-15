INF Luis Jimenez, designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Monday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. Jimenez was claimed off waivers from Milwaukee on May 3 and went hitless in one at-bat with Boston. He was 1-for-15 in 15 games for the Brewers.

LHP Robbie Ross Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill the roster vacancy created when the Red Sox placed RHP Justin Masterson on the disabled list. Ross had no decisions and a 6.17 ERA in 13 relief appearances for the Red Sox earlier this season. He pitched once for Pawtucket since his latest demotion on Sunday, throwing two innings of one-run ball Monday.

RHP Steven Wright will start Sunday against Seattle in place of RHP Justin Masterson, who went on the disabled list. Both of Wright’s major league appearances this season were in relief, and he is 1-0 with a 4.22 ERA through 10 2/3 innings. The knuckleballer went 2-1 with a 3.24 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Pawtucket earlier this season.

CF Mookie Betts, who went 1-for-4 with the game-winning sacrifice fly Thursday, has hit safely in 13 of his oast 16 games. During that stretch, he has a .284 average with nine runs, six doubles, a triple, three homers and 12 RBIs.

LF Hanley Ramirez recorded his first double as a member of the Red Sox on Thursday night. His previous 10 extra-base hits all were home runs. He recorded his 11th multi-hit game of the year by going 4-for-5 to lift his average to .284.

2B Dustin Pedroia went 0-for-4 with a walk, reaching base safely for the 19th consecutive games. In that span, he is hitting .296 (21-for-71). The streak dates back to April 24.

RHP Justin Masterson was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with tendinitis in his throwing shoulder. Masterson will sit out the next few days before he begins throwing. He then will build back up with bullpen sessions before heading out on a rehab assignment, manager John Farrell said.