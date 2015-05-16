SS Xander Bogaerts only has 13 RBIs this season, and five of them have come off triples. He drove in a run with his third triple of the season Friday night in Seattle, giving the Red Sox a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Bogaerts also had a bases-loaded triple and an RBI triple this season.

RF Shane Victorino picked up right where he left off during Thursday’s opening game of the Seattle series on Friday, when he collected hits in each of his first two at-bats. Victorino had four hits in his first five at-bats of the series and is now hitting .500 (5 for 10) over his past three games.

RHP Rick Porcello has a 2-0 record and 1.89 ERA over his past three starts heading into a scheduled Saturday appearance at Seattle. He had a good May last season as well (5-1, 3.49 ERA) but faded down the stretch. The Red Sox are hoping for another solid outing Saturday, when he’ll be on the hill against a Seattle team that starts RHP Felix Hernandez.

RHP Clay Buchholz allowed just one earned run off three hits in eight innings Friday night but didn’t factor into the decision. He struck out 11 and didn’t walk a single batter, yet had to come out with the score tied 1-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.

RHP Junichi Tazawa has had success against Seattle slugger Nelson Cruz (1 for 8 career) in the past, but that didn’t help him Friday night. Tazawa was brought in to face Cruz with first base open, a runner on second and two outs in the ninth inning, and he gave up a two-out single into the gap as the Mariners beat Boston 2-1. LHP Tommy Layne suffered the loss.