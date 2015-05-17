C Blake Swihart got one of the biggest hits of his young career in the sixth inning on Saturday. The rookie catcher doubled in a run off Seattle starter Felix Hernandez to give the Red Sox a 3-2 lead. In his first career game against Hernandez, Swihart had two hits.

RHP Steven Wright is scheduled to make his third start of the season when the Red Sox face Seattle in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon. Wright will likely be called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill in for injured starter Justin Masterson. Wright, who was sent to Triple-A after each of his previous two starts, is 1-0 with a 4.22 ERA with the Red Sox this season. He’ll return to the site of his first major league start, having thrown 5 2/3 innings of three-hit, shutout ball at Safeco Field in an 8-7 win over Seattle on July 11, 2013.

CF Jackie Bradley Jr. is still looking for his first hit of the season after going 0-for-3 in Saturday’s win over Seattle. Bradley is 0-for-11 this season, but he did reach base for the second time with a sixth-inning walk.

DH David Ortiz might be coming out of his season-long slump. Ortiz posted his second consecutive multi-hit game Saturday night when he went 2-for-4 with a solo home run. It was Ortiz’s first home run since April 24 and his fifth on the season. Ortiz ended a three-game hitless slump with a 2-for-4 performance Friday night, then matched that Saturday. He has reached base in 29 consecutive games against Seattle, matching the second highest current streak in baseball (Jose Bautista, 32).

RHP Rick Porcello outdueled one of the top pitchers in the American League on Saturday night when he gave up two solo homers but little else in a 4-2 win over Seattle. Porcello allowed two runs off five hits in 6 2/3 innings to beat the Mariners and Felix Hernandez. Seattle DH Brad Miller homered twice off Porcello, but that’s all the offense the Mariners could muster.

3B Pablo Sandoval hit his third home run in a seven-game span Saturday night. His solo shot in the second inning tied the score 1-1 before the Red Sox went on to beat Seattle 4-2.

RHP Junichi Tazawa got another chance to face Seattle RF Nelson Cruz on Saturday night, one day after the American League’s leading hitter delivered the winning hit off him in the ninth inning Friday and this time it went much better. Tazawa came on with two outs in the eighth and got Cruz to pop into the final out of the inning. Cruz is now 2-for-10 against Tazawa in his career.