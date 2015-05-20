INF Yoan Moncada didn’t light the world on fire in his minor league debut with Red Sox’ Class A affiliate Greenville on Monday, going hitless in three at-bats, but the up-and-coming prospect did reach base on a walk and scored a pair of runs. “I know it was highly anticipated,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “We’ll see how his career unfolds.” The 19-year-old Cuban prodigy was signed to a minor league contract, reportedly worth $63 million, last February.

LF Hanley Ramirez jammed his left leg sliding into second base after a double to right-center in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s game. He would stay in the game, but was replaced by OF Jackie Bradley Jr. in the final inning. “I just wanted to get him off his feet in that final inning,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. Ramirez, who went 3-for-5, isn’t expected to miss any time.

2B Dustin Pedroia has reached base safely via a hit or walk in 23 consecutive games after a first inning double to left in Tuesday’s series opener against the Texas Rangers. Pedroia’s streak is the longest active on-base streak in the American League and second in MLB behind St. Louis Cardinals OF Matt Holiday, who has reached in all 38 games he has played this season.

3B Pablo Sandoval left Tuesday night’s game in the seventh inning after taking a pitch off his left knee. Sandoval, who was 1-for-3 in the game before his departure, immediately fell to the ground and had to be helped off the field. “You take mid-90s (fastball) off the knee, it’s going to be a little sore,” said Red Sox manager John Farrell, adding that there was no structural damage.