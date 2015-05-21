RHP John Cornely, who was sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett after a rough major league debut on April 29, was traded to Boston for cash considerations on Wednesday. He had been designated for assignment the day before to make room on the 40-man roster for veteran reliever Nick Masset. Cornley, 26, allowed four runs in an inning against Washington in his only Atlanta appearance. He had a 4.42 ERA in 12 appearances with Gwinnett.

RHP Joe Cornely was acquired from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash considerations and was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. Cornely, 26, pitched his first major league inning earlier this season and allowed four runs. “We like the fastball ability,” manager John Farrell said before Wednesday’s game. “It might not be a pure velocity, but there’s some swing and miss throughout the course of his career. Those guys always jump out to us.” Cornely has averaged 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his five-year minor league career.

RHP Joe Kelly, who won his first start of the season, is 0-3 with four no-decisions since after dropping a 2-1 decision to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night. He has allowed three runs in 13 1/3 innings over his last two starts and has nothing to show for it, the seven starts without a win matching the longest winless streak of his career.

SS Xander Bogaerts snapped a streak of 71 at-bats without a homer when he hit his second of the season Wednesday night. It was his first homer of the season at home.

2B Dustin Pedroia went 0-for-5 Wednesday, snapping a streak of 23 games reaching base via either a hit or a walk. He has gone 64 at-bats without a home run.

RF Shane Victorino came off the bench and singled to cap a 10-pitch at-bat in the sixth inning Wednesday. He got another hit in the eighth and is 8-for-19 (.421) with a.500 on base percentage since coming off the disabled list May 11.

RHP Clay Buchholz, 1-0 with a no-decision in his last two starts -- four earned runs in 14 1/3 innings -- closes the three-game series against the Texas Rangers Thursday night. Buchholz, 2-4 with one win since Opening Day, is 1-4 with a 4.46 ERA in seven career starts against the Rangers and this is his first Fenway Park start against Texas since 2010. Buchholz gave up one run and struck out 11 in eight innings in his last start, at Seattle.

3B Pablo Sandoval, hit on the left knee with a 94 mph fastball May 19, was out of the lineup May 20 but the injury is not considered serious. With Texas starting a left-hander May 21, there was a chance Sandoval, 2-for-41 against lefties this season, would sit out again, even if he’s ready. “It’s a bruise,” manager John Farrell said. “He took it on the outside of the left knee. It was not on the knee cap, which is the fortunate thing. Not a whole lot of swelling, but obviously a bone bruise. Probably keep him off his feet and continue to get treatment throughout the game but, like I said, day-to-day at this point.”