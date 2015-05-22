3B Brock Holt committed a throwing error in the fifth inning, snapping a streak of 56 games (51 starts) without an error at his various positions. He also went 0-for-3, lowering his average to .280.

DH David Ortiz drove in the only Boston run in a 3-1 loss to the Rangers, hitting an RBI groundout in the fourth inning. It was his 1,550th career RBI, tying him with Fred McGriff for 43rd on baseball’s all-time list.

2B Dustin Pedroia was guilty of a baserunning mistake when he tried to score from third base on a Hanley Ramirez squib in front of the plate. “I don’t know why he (came) to home plate,” said Texas LHP Wandy Rodriguez, who shoveled the ball home with his glove for the easy out. Pedroia stroked a double, his 452nd career extra-base hit, tying him with Dom DiMaggio for 12th place on the Red Sox’s all-time list.

RF Shane Victorino was in the original lineup Thursday but was scratched because of general soreness.

RHP Rick Porcello, 3-0 with two no-decisions in his past five starts, opens the Red Sox’s three-game series against the Angels on Friday night. Porcello, who is 4-2 this season, is 4-4 with a 6.52 ERA in 11 career starts against the Angels, but he is 1-0 with an 0.64 ERA in his past two outings against the Angels.

RHP Clay Buchholz (2-5) pitched well enough to win but didn’t get any offensive support Thursday night. Buchholz, who has one win since Opening day, allowed three runs (two earned) in 7 1/3 innings against Texas. He allowed nine earned runs against the Yankees on April 12 but has a 3.26 ERA over his other eight starts.

3B Pablo Sandoval, who sustained a bruised left knee when he was hit by 95 mph fastball Tuesday, missed his second consecutive start Thursday, receiving an extra day off with Texas LHP Wandy Rodriguez on the mound. Sandoval is 2-for-41 batting right-handed this season. He did pinch-hit in the eighth inning Thursday and should be in the lineup Friday.