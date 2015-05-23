RHP Steven Wright, who suffered the loss in his first start of the season last Sunday, faces the Angels in the second game of the three-game series at Fenway Park Saturday night. The knuckle-balling Wright worked five innings at Seattle, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits in five innings. He is 2-1 lifetime in the majors and has never faces the Angels, but he will be the second knuckleballer LA faces in three days (R.A. Dickey Thursday).

OF Jackie Bradley Jr., 0-for-11 against some very tough pitchers in his latest stint with the Sox, was sent back to Pawtucket.

SS Xander Bogaerts, moved up to fifth in the batting order, went 1-for-4, but committed his fourth and fifth errors of the season. Both errors came on throws.

OF Rusney Castillo was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and went right into the lineup in right field Friday night. Red Sox right fielders had been hitting .156 with seven extra-base hits and a .496 OPS so it was time for Castillo, who was 19-for-52 over his last 12 games at Pawtucket after overcoming nagging injuries. Manager John Farrell said Castillo “should see pretty regular time.” Castillo, speaking through an interpreter, said, “Obviously, I‘m very excited, but right now it’s just important to keep in mind the job at hand and try to keep the same momentum I had at Triple-A. Hopefully just add the same kind of energy I was bringing in Triple-A. To me, I‘m 100 percent, mentally and physically. I thought I did a good job in Triple-A of trying to get to that place. I feel good about where I‘m at.” In the game, Castillo went 1-for-3 and dropped a fly ball. He also failed to make a sliding catch in the eighth and was hit with derisive cheers after catching fly balls following both.

LF Hanley Ramirez left the game after five innings after being hit on the left hand by a Garrett Richards pitch. He was hit in the fourth inning and stayed in the game through five. Ramirez, who has a long history of injuries, missed three games earlier this month with a left shoulder injury.

2B Dustin Pedroia had three singles and an RBI in his 1,192nd career game. That tied him with George Scott for 14th place on the team’s all-time list.

RF Shane Victorino was in the original May 21 lineup but was scratched because of sore calf and general soreness, was again on the bench May 22, considered day to day.

1B Mike Napoli drilled a solo home run in the second inning Friday night. It was his second home run of the week, both against his former teams, the Rangers and Angels. He is 5-for-9 with two homers against Richards.

RHP Rick Porcello shut the Angels out through the first three innings, stranding a runner on second in both the second and third Friday night. But Albert Pujols’ leadoff homer was the start of the end for Porcello, who went a season-low 4 1/3 innings, giving up seven runs. It was the first time the Angels scored nine runs in an inning since April 20, 2013, against the Detroit Tigers ... and Porcello. “Fifth inning I hit a wall, walked the first two guys and couldn’t recover from it,” he said. “I take full responsibility for the loss today. That was completely on me. I gotta be better.”

3B Pablo Sandoval, limited to one pinch hitting at-bat in two games because of a bruised left knee, was again out of the lineup May 22, not quite ready to play a full game. You have to wonder about Saturday night as well -- with LHP C.J. Wilson going for the Angels. Sandoval is 2-for-41 against lefties this season.