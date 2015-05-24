RHP Steven Wright notched his first career victory as a starter Saturday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over a career-high 6 1/3 innings. Wright, 30, allowed three of the first four batters to reach base, but the right-handed knuckleballer set down the next 10 batters and 18 of his final 20. Wright had perfect frames in the second, third, fifth, and sixth innings and only threw 75 pitches on the night. He also threw first-pitch strikes to 18 of 24 the batters he faced.

DH David Ortiz squandered several chances at the plate Saturday, leaving the bases loaded twice en route to an 0-for-4 performance. The designated hitter failed to reach base for the first time in 20 games at Fenway Park this season, snapping a 19-game on-base streak -- his best to start a season in his career. Ortiz is batting .233 with six home runs and 17 RBIs in 39 games.

RF Shane Victorino is day-to-day after re-aggravating a left calf injury Saturday. The right fielder left the game with left calf soreness in the bottom of the third inning after pursuing a fly ball in the top half of the frame. Victorino increased his hitting streak to six games in the first and recorded three putouts before leaving. He will be re-evaluated by the Red Sox on Sunday, according to manager John Farrell.

1B Mike Napoli recorded his 14th career multihomer game, blasting shots in the second and sixth innings of Saturday’s game to drive in three runs. The first baseman has homered in back-to-back games and has four long balls in his last five contests. Napoli is batting .389 (7-for-18) with four homers and six RBIs during the first five games of Boston’s homestand.