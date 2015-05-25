INF Jeff Bianchi had his contract purchased from Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday to take RF Shane Victorino’s spot on the roster. Bianchi batted .216 with 40 RBIs in 162 games over three seasons (2012-14) while playing for the Milwaukee Brewers. He pinch-ran for the Red Sox in the eighth inning Sunday against the Angels and remained in the game to play third base in the ninth.

RHP Anthony Varvaro (torn flexor tendon in right elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, and he will undergo season-ending surgery during the last week of May. Varvaro was designated for assignment April 29 and claimed by the Cubs. However, once his injury was revealed, the teams agreed that he should return to the Red Sox and go on the DL, retroactive to April 29. In nine appearances for Boston earlier this season, he went 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA.

LHP Wade Miley was nearly untouchable Sunday. Miley retired the first 14 Angels batters he faced and finished with an eight-inning gem. He allowed just one run on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk in winning his third straight start. He improved to 3-2 with a 2.60 ERA in May, lasting at least six innings in each of his five outings this month. “Just fastball command,” manager John Farrell said. “He’s turned things around personally this month. That’s pretty clear. He’s back to a quick pace but a comfortable pace to him, but he’s commanding his pitches.”

LHP Robbie Ross Jr. was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday. He had no decisions and a 5.14 ERA in 14 appearances for Boston this season.

RHP Joe Kelly will look to lead the Red Sox to their third consecutive win Monday when he faces the Minnesota Twins in the opener of a three-game series. He also will be vying to end a personal skid of three losses in his past three decisions. Kelly allowed two earned runs on seven hits in seven innings in a defeat to Texas on Wednesday. It was his second straight outing of at least six-plus innings and his fourth of the season. He owns a 2.03 ERA over his past two starts.

RHP Heath Hembree was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday. In his lone appearance for Boston earlier this season, he allowed six runs in 1 1/3 innings at Baltimore on April 26. He was 0-2 with five saves and a 1.08 ERA in 14 appearances for Pawtucket.

RF Shane Victorino (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Sunday.

1B Mike Napoli had one big week. Napoli hit his fourth homer in three games and drove in four runs to lead the Red Sox past the Angels on Sunday. Napoli’s two-run homer in the second was his eighth of the season, his fifth in six games. He added a two-run double in the eighth. It is quite the turnaround for a guy who batted .162 with three homers and 11 RBIs over his first 33 games. “I’ve been in a slump in my career,” Napoli said. “I know I‘m just one swing, one at-bat away from feeling good.”