FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 27, 2015 / 4:33 AM / 2 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Matt Barnes pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief on Monday. It was the longest outing of his brief major league career. His five strikeouts were the most by a Red Sox reliever this season.

RHP Joe Kelly allowed seven earned runs in 1 2/3 innings of work, tied for the most he’s allowed in a single outing in his four-year major league career. He has now lost his last four decisions, coming over a span of his last five starts.

DH David Ortiz went 0-for-4 Monday, but drove in Boston’s first run of the game with a ground out in the third inning. Despite the hitless day, Ortiz’s .475 career average at Target Field (29-for-61) is the best in the park’s history.

LF Hanley Ramirez knocked in a run on Monday with a second-inning single, his first RBI in the month of May, a span of 76 at-bats and 18 games, the second-longest streak of his career. Ramirez drove in 22 runs in April.

3B Pablo Sandoval was back in the starting lineup Monday after missing five starts due to a left knee bone bruise. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.