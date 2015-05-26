RHP Matt Barnes pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief on Monday. It was the longest outing of his brief major league career. His five strikeouts were the most by a Red Sox reliever this season.

RHP Joe Kelly allowed seven earned runs in 1 2/3 innings of work, tied for the most he’s allowed in a single outing in his four-year major league career. He has now lost his last four decisions, coming over a span of his last five starts.

DH David Ortiz went 0-for-4 Monday, but drove in Boston’s first run of the game with a ground out in the third inning. Despite the hitless day, Ortiz’s .475 career average at Target Field (29-for-61) is the best in the park’s history.

LF Hanley Ramirez knocked in a run on Monday with a second-inning single, his first RBI in the month of May, a span of 76 at-bats and 18 games, the second-longest streak of his career. Ramirez drove in 22 runs in April.

3B Pablo Sandoval was back in the starting lineup Monday after missing five starts due to a left knee bone bruise. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.