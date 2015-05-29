INF Jeff Bianchi was designated for assignment to make room for OF Carlos Peguero on the Red Sox’s roster. Bianchi appeared in one game didn’t have an at-bat for Boston after his contract was purchased from Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.

OF/1B Daniel Nava was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to May 26) with a left thumb strain. He has played in 27 games for the Red Sox this season, appearing defensively in right field (15 games, 12 starts), left field (six games, one start) and first base (five games, all starts). He is 10-for-63 (.159) with two doubles, seven RBIs and seven walks.

OF Carlos Peguero was added to the Red Sox’s 25-man roster Thursday after being acquired from Texas on Wednesday in a cash transaction. He came off the bench and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run. Peguero appeared in 30 games for the Rangers to begin the season before being designated for assignment on May 20. He went 13-for-70 (.186) with 10 runs, four doubles, four home runs, and nine RBIs while playing all three outfield positions, making 14 starts in left field and three in right field.

LHP Robbie Ross Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. He returned for his third stint with the Red Sox this season after posting a 5.14 ERA with nine strikeouts and no record in 14 previous relief appearances, nine of which were scoreless.

RHP Steven Wright is slated to make his fifth start of the season Friday at Texas. He pitched at least five innings in each of his first four starts and allowed no more than three runs. He will face the Rangers for the first time in his career.

RHP Heath Hembree was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday when the Red Sox recalled LHP Robbie Ross Jr. Hembree appeared in two games for Boston, allowing six runs in 2 1/3 innings.

SS Xander Bogaerts was hit by a pitch in the second inning and left with a left forearm contusion. X-rays were negative.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings of three-hit ball against Texas in his major league debut.