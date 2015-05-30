RHP Steven Wright allowed two home runs, both to Rangers LF Josh Hamilton. Wright was making his third start of the year and his fifth appearance. He’s now allowed five home runs in 27 2/3 innings. He has not allowed more than three earned runs in a start this season. He matched his season high with four strikeouts.

SS Xander Bogaerts was back in the lineup Friday after leaving Thursday’s game after three innings due to a left hand contusion. He was hit by a pitch in the second inning. He was 0-for-3 but drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

DH David Ortiz sat out a second consecutive game after agreeing with manager John Farrell to take a few games off and recalibrate after a 1-for-20 slump.

DH Hanley Ramirez has homered in each of the first two games of this series after hitting no home runs since April 29. He has four home runs in five career games at Globe Life Park, and is 9-for-19 with seven runs and nine RBIs in those five games.

2B Dustin Pedroia extended his hitting streak to a season-best nine games and is 15-for-37 (.405) during that stretch. He was 1-for-4 Friday and is now batting .297 on the season.