Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 31, 2015 / 11:04 PM / 2 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

INF Jeff Bianchi elected to become a free agent rather than go to Triple-A Pawtucket after clearing waivers.

LHP Wade Miley (4-5) suffered the loss against Texas on Saturday. The left-hander gave up six runs (five earned), nine hits and two walks in four innings. “I just didn’t make pitches,” Miley said.

SS Xander Bogaerts, in an 0-for-15 slide in his previous five games, did not play in Boston’s 8-0 loss to Texas on Saturday. It was merely a routine day off, manager John Farrell said. Bogaerts is nursing a sore left forearm after being hit by a pitch on Thursday. In his absence, SS Brock Holt went 1-for-4 with two errors.

DH David Ortiz returned to the lineup after taking two days off for what manager John Farrell called a mental break while the slugger battles through a slump and a cold. Big Papi seemed to respond, going 2-for-4 in the Red Sox’s 8-0 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

2B Dustin Pedroia extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an infield single in Boston’s 8-0 loss to Texas on Saturday. He’s batting .296 for the season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
