LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, brilliant in his first major league start last Friday in Arlington, Texas, will pitch the day portion of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. RHP Rick Porcello, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will work the night half of the twinbill.

LF Hanley Ramirez, the other half of the twin big-money signings made by the Red Sox over the winter, hit .226 with two homers and five RBIs during the month. After hitting 10 home runs in April, Ramirez injured his left shoulder running into a wall May 4 and failed to produce again until the final series of the month, when he went 6-for-17 with two homers and four RBIs.

3B Pablo Sandoval, whose error led the way to the Texas Rangers scoring two runs and winning the game in the bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday, was one of several Red Sox hitters who struggled through the team’s 10-19 May. Sandoval batted .198 for the month, with .242 on base and .314 slugging percentages and .556 OPS for the month. He has one RBI in the last 11 games.