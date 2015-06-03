LHP Robbie Ross Jr. will be added as the 26th player for the Wednesday twinbill.

SS Xander Bogaerts, whose double led to the only run of the game, had two hits and a stolen base. He is batting .483 while hitting in eight straight home games.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, who pitched 7 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball to win his major league debut at Texas last week, pitches the afternoon portion of Wednesday’s day/night double-header against the Minnesota Twins. Allowing three hits, Rodriguez became the first pitcher in Red Sox history to go at least 7 2/3, allow no runs, yield three hits or less and strike out at least seven (he fanned seven) in his debut.

RF Rusney Castillo came through with the two-out hit that produced the game’s only run. He then reached above the top of the right field fence to grab what would have been a game-tying homer. Not a spectacular catch but he made it. Castillo was just 4-for-22 against right-handers when he came through against Mike Pelfrey.

DH David Ortiz hit into a double play with first and second and nobody out in the sixth inning to fall to 5-for-40 on the season with runners in scoring position. He did single in the eighth, allowing him to avoid what would have been his first stretch of three straight home games in a Red Sox uniform without reaching base.

RHP Rick Porcello looks for some answers as he pitches the second half of the twinbill. Porcello, who signed an $82.5 million contract extension that starts next year, has allowed 13 runs, including three home runs, in 11 1/3 innings in his last two starts, both losses, the second of those to the Twins, last week. He is 8-8 with a 4.10 ERA in 24 career starts (and appearances) against Minnesota.

RHP Clay Buchholz continued his strong pitching, recovering well enough from being under the weather to throw eight shutout innings in a 1-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. Only one runner reached second base against Buchholz, who is 1-1 with two no-decisions and a 1.47 ERA over his last four games. The win was only his second since his Opening Day victory at Philadelphia.

RHP Koji Uehara, bouncing back from blowing the save and getting the loss Sunday in Texas, notched his 58th Red Sox save, tying him with Lee Smith for ninth place on the club’s all-time list.