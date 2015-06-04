OF Carlos Peguero’s brief run with the Red Sox is on the verge of being over. Despite snapping an 0-for-19 spell with a 1-for-2 night in Boston’s 2-0 loss to Minnesota in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, the journeyman outfielder was seen hugging his teammates and telling them goodbye in the clubhouse after the game. Peguero, who is 1-for-5 in four games with the team, likely will be the odd man out as Boston prepares to add OF Alejandro De Aza to the mix after acquiring him from the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations.

LHP Robbie Ross Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to serve as the Red Sox’s 26th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader, but he didn’t get into either game. He has no decisions and a 5.29 ERA in 15 relief appearances for Boston this season.

RHP Brandon Workman was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Wednesday to clear a spot on the Red Sox’s 40-man roster for newly acquired OF Alejandro De Aza. Workman has been out since mid-April with a strained right elbow.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez just might be the next star pitcher in Boston. The 22-year-old dazzled again in his second career start and his first at Fenway Park, tossing seven innings of one-run, two-hit ball and striking out seven for the second straight game to help the Red Sox lock down a 6-3 win over the Twins in the first game of a day-night doubleheader Wednesday. He is the first pitcher in the live ball era -- since 1920 -- to allow three or fewer hits and one or fewer runs while throwing at least seven innings in each of his first two big-league starts. Rodriguez pitched 7 2/3 innings of scoreless ball in his first start at Texas last week.

OF Alejandro De Aza will join the Red Sox on Thursday and will be available for the series finale against Minnesota. The 31-year-old veteran was acquired Wednesday along with cash in a trade that sent minor league RHP Joe Gunkel to the Baltimore Orioles. De Aza is a career .265 hitter with 41 home runs and 196 RBIs in 596 career games. Before being designated for assignment by the Orioles on May 27, De Aza hit .214 with three homers and seven RBIs in 30 games this season.

RHP Justin Masterson is working his way back from right shoulder tendinitis that forced him onto the disabled list in mid-May. Masterson started his rehab stint Sunday with Triple-A Pawtucket, throwing 50 pitches and giving up three runs (two earned) in 1 2/3 innings in a losing effort. Masterson’s next start will come Friday night, when he takes the hill for Double-A Portland.