LHP Wade Miley gave the Red Sox what they needed on Friday night, a crisp 7 1/3 innings to beat the Oakland A’s for the second time in three weeks and even his record at 5-5. He has been mostly good since a rough start. “More than anything, he’s settled in to the type of pitcher he was for three years in Arizona,” said manager John Farrell. “Take away the first three, four starts of the season and he’s gotten back to attacking the strike zone down, particularly with quality strikes. It all centers on fastball command with him and he’s been on that kind of roll.”

RHP Joe Kelly, still apparently pitching for his rotation life, takes his 10th crack at his second win of the season when he faces Oakland in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday. Kelly, who won his first start of the season, has allowed 17 earned runs on 30 hits in 25 2/3 innings over his last five starts -- but yielded one earned run in five innings his last time out. He will make his second career start against the A’s and is 0-2 with a 2.87 ERA and a .239 batting average against in eight career games (five starts) against the AL West.

DH David Ortiz and 3B Pablo Sandoval, a combined 14-for-120 (.117) against left-handed pitching and 12-for-57 (.211) against Oakland starter Scott Kazmir, were both missing from the starting lineup on Friday.

2B Dustin Pedroia, coming off an 8-for-17 series against the Minnesota Twins, had three hits in three times up against Scott Kazmir Friday, which is nothing new. Pedroia is 22-for-43 lifetime against the left-hander. He is hitting .459 during a nine-game home hitting streak.

OF Alejandro De Aza made his Red Sox debut in left field Friday night, going 1-for-4. His single in the fourth inning was his first in 15 at-bats against left-handers this season. He also made a nice running catch to end the game.

