RHP Joe Kelly, pitching for his life in the Red Sox rotation, finally got his second victory of the season on Saturday. He had been 0-4 with five no-decisions since winning his first start of the season. He worked six strong innings to lift his record to 2-4. He allowed a run on four hits, walking two and striking out six.

DH David Ortiz, who had the night off against LHP Scott Kazmir on Friday, snapped an 0-for-11 spell with an RBI double in the third inning Saturday. He struck out his three other times up, the final at-bat coming against LHP Drew Pomeranz. That left Ortiz at 8-for-68 (.118) against lefties on the season.

LF Hanley Ramirez, back in the outfield after a stint as DH on Friday, crushed a two-run homer to center in the first inning -- his 13th home run of the season but third since the end of April. He also had two singles and scored another run after a tough night that followed spectator Tonya Carpenter being hit in the head by a broken bat and then getting wheeled past the Red Sox dugout. “Definitely. I got sick I couldn’t sleep last night,” he said. “I went to bed late and I actually posted something that everybody pray. I hope she gets back and gets better.” Ramirez has multi-hit games in six of his last nine starts.

2B Dustin Pedroia reached base three more times on Saturday with a single and two walks. He is 11-for-20 in the last five games and 12-for-24 during a six-game hitting streak. He also has hit in 13 straight games against Oakland.

RHP Clay Buchholz takes a 1.47 ERA over his last four starts to the mound in the finale of the three-game series with the Oakland A’s on Sunday. Buchholz has tossed five straight quality starts but is just 2-2 over that span. In his last outing, he threw eight shutout innings to beat the Minnesota Twins, and he was 1-1 with only two runs allowed in 15 1/3 innings in back-to-back starts against the Twins. He is 3-1 with a 6.75 ERA against Oakland.

3B Pablo Sandoval, whose two errors were a key in Thursday loss to the Minnesota Twins, sat for the second straight game. He is in an 0-for-12 funk at the plate that has dropped his batting average to .249 and his defense has been poor in recent games and is expected to play on Sunday. “Couple of days to take some extra BP in the cage, smooth some things out, give him a little bit of a breather,” manager John Farrell said.