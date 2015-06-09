CF Andrew Benintendi, the player of the year in the SEC and Collegiate Baseball’s national player of the year while leading Arkansas to the College World Series, was taken by the Red Sox with the seventh pick of the baseball draft on Monday night. He’s also a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award. Boston’s only pick on the first night grew up a Red Sox fan who admired the work ethic of scrappy second baseman Dustin Pedroia. Like Pedroia, Benintendi, 5-10, is small for his position but after adding weight and muscle between his freshman and sophomore seasons, he’s tied for the Division I lead with 19 home runs. He also has 23 stolen bases in 27 attempts. “When it got time for our pick at seven, he was the top player on the board, it was obvious who we were taking and we were really excited to take him,” said Cherington, who noted Boston’s connection to Benintendi goes back to the kid’s high school days. Benintendi, the national high school player of the year, was drafted in the 31st round by the hometown Reds after his senior year.