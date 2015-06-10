C Blake Swihart extended his road hitting streak to eight games -- the longest on the team this season -- thanks to his fifth-inning double. However, he was stranded there as the Red Sox simply could not come up with key hits in a 1-0 loss to the Orioles.

SS Xander Bogaerts continued his recent tear. He went 1-for-3 and now has hits in 15 of his past 31 at-bats -- an impressive turnaround considering Bogaerts went hitless in 16 at-bats before that.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez continued his amazing start in the big leagues. He came into Tuesday’s game having given up just one run on five hits in 14 2/3 innings over his first two starts, and he kept right on going. Rodriguez baffled the Orioles -- the team that traded him to Boston last year -- over six shutout innings and held them to three hits. “He was outstanding once again,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “We’ve talked a lot about his stuff, but clearly in the middle innings, his competitive spirit really came through with some big pitches.”

LF Hanley Ramirez left in the game in the third inning after fouling a pitch right off his left knee. He completed the at-bat despite staying down for a few minutes but came out after drawing a walk. He was diagnosed with a contusion of the kneecap, but X-rays were negative. The Red Sox will see how he is feeling Wednesday. “He’s a little sore but nothing structural,” manager John Farrell said.

OF Shane Victorino (left calf strain) is still going through the final phases of his rehab work and isn’t ready yet to be sent out on a minor league assignment, according to manager John Farrell. The Red Sox hope he will be ready for rehab games soon.

RHP Justin Masterson (right shoulder tendinitis) will make a third rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Pawtucket. After that outing, the Red Sox will decide what comes next, manager John Farrell said.