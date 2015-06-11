OF Carlos Peguero was sent outright to the Pawtucket Red Sox on Wednesday. He had been designated for assignment when Boston acquired OF Alejandro De Aza on June 4.

LHP Tommy Layne has been consistent when coming in from the bullpen, especially when going against inherited runners. He stranded the one he got in Wednesday’s game and now has stranded 12 of the 13 that have come to him so far this year.

LF Brock Holt seems to like playing against the Orioles. In Wednesday’s loss, he went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Holt now 23-for-63 (.365) versus Baltimore, continually causing damage in so many ways.

DH David Ortiz continues to have problems going against left-handed pitchers, and that’s why manager John Farrell held him out of the starting lineup on Wednesday. Ortiz sat against Baltimore left-hander Wei-Yin Chen, who started his team’s 5-2 win, despite having a career average of .308 against him.

LF Hanley Ramirez (bruised left knee) left the June 9 game. X-rays were negative, and he returned to the lineup June 10. Manager John Farrell placed him at DH but said Ramirez could have played the field.

2B Dustin Pedroia continues to look good in the leadoff spot. Manager John Farrell moved him there on May 23, and Pedroia went 2-for-4 in Wednesday’s loss and is 28-for-73 (.384) since then. Farrell said Tuesday that Pedroia’s really given the Boston offense a spark from that spot.

RHP Rick Porcello has had problems recently and against the Orioles. All of that continued Wednesday as the Orioles topped the Red Sox, 5-2. Porcello (4-6) gave up five runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings -- two of those runs came in the sixth and gave the Orioles command -- and lost for the fourth consecutive time. He’s also now 3-7 in his career against the Orioles -- 0-2 this year -- a team that’s scored 17 runs in 16 1/3 innings in three games against the right-hander in 2015. “I actually felt like I threw the ball pretty well up to the sixth inning,” Porcello said. “To me, the entire game came down to the sixth inning.”

RHP Justin Masterson pitched well in his third rehab start on Wednesday. He allowed only one run on two hits in six innings with Triple-A Pawtucket. Masterson (right shoulder tendinitis) will be talking with the Red Sox to see about the next step, which could include returning to the starting rotation. “We may have a decision ... here,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “He’s doing his end of the deal.”