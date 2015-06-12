C Blake Swihart got an infield single in the ninth in a different way. He was initially ruled out after grounding to 3B Manny Machado with two outs in the ninth, and the Baltimore celebration began, but the call was overturned. 2B Dustin Pedroia then struck out against LHP Zach Britton to end the game.

LHP Wade Miley continues having problems with the Orioles in 2015. He gave up five runs on nine hits in just four innings, including three homers, in Thursday’s game. Miley has allowed 12 runs on 14 hits in just 6 1/3 innings vs. Baltimore this year -- and he made things worse by going off on manager John Farrell after being removed following the fourth inning. “It’s between me and John,” Miley said. “It is what it is. It’s fine. It’s over.”

RHP Steven Wright once again gave the Red Sox bullpen a lift. Manager John Farrell called him a luxury Wednesday because the knuckleballer can start or come on in relief. After LHP Wade Miley gave up five runs in four innings to start Thursday’s game, Wright allowed just one unearned run on one hit in 2 2/3 innings, tantalizing the Orioles with his slow knuckler on a hot, humid night.

LHP Edwin Escobar (left elbow inflammation) is set to move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Pawtucket. He pitched one scoreless inning for Class A Greeneville on Tuesday in his first rehab outing.

DH David Ortiz, one day after being benched against Baltimore LHP Wei-Yin Chen, rebounded Thursday. Ortiz hit his seventh homer of the season, a solo shot off RHP Chaz Roe that cut the Orioles’ lead to 6-5 in the eighth. “Again, against right-handers he’s having a solid year, a strong year,” manager John Farrell said. “Today was another day in that production he’s had so far.”

OF Shane Victorino appears to be moving closer to going on a rehab assignment, manager John Farrell said before the game. Victorino has been out since May 24 due to a left calf strain.

3B Pablo Sandoval came up with the kind of big hit the Red Sox have been waiting for. His two-run double cut Baltimore’s lead to 4-3, and that was the first time Sandoval drove in a run since May 24.