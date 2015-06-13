LHP Wade Miley apologized and said he “lost his head” during a tirade directed at Red Sox manager John Farrell during Thursday’s 6-5 loss in the series finale in Baltimore. Farrell initially downplayed the spat but was much more stern when asked about the incident Friday. “The outburst in the dugout was something that’s unacceptable,” Farrell said. “I won’t stand for it, and as a result, we met immediately following the game.” Farrell did not disclose what was said in the meeting and added that Miley will not be fined or disciplined by the team.

RHP Heath Hembree was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to replace LHP Craig Breslow, who was placed on paternity leave before Friday’s game. The right-hander faced six batters and pitched two scoreless innings in a mop-up role after Boston blew a seven-run lead. Breslow has allowed 10 earned runs over 22 1/3 innings in 18 games this year for a 4.03 ERA.

OF Mookie Betts endeared himself to the Fenway Park faithful in a painful way. The young center fielder collided with the wall in the center-field triangle on a fly ball in the second inning and came out of the game an inning later. Red Sox starting RHP Joe Kelly grimaced as he watched the play unfold, and the impact was severe enough that it made the entire Red Sox bullpen run over to the side wall to check on Betts’ well-being. Betts initially stayed in the game, but was subbed out in the top of the third. OF Rusney Castillo moved from right to center and OF Alejandro De Aza entered the game in right. Betts hit a solo home run in his only at-bat.

LF Hanley Ramirez missed Friday’s game with left hamstring soreness.

RHP Justin Masterson threw a bullpen session and all went well, according to Red Sox manager John Farrell. However, the right-hander will not be able to physically pitch until Monday. Masterson was placed on the disabled list on May 14 with right shoulder tendinitis. Masterson is 2-2 with a 6.37 ERA, 19 walks, and 24 strikeouts in seven games this season.