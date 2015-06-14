LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, the bright spot in a dark Boston picture since making his major league debut May 28, makes his fourth start and carries a 2-0 record and 0.44 ERA in Sunday’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rodriguez pitched six scoreless innings at Baltimore in his last start but didn’t get a decision.

DH David Ortiz appears to be heating up, but failed to come through in a big situation in the seventh inning on Saturday. Ortiz tied the game with his second home run in three games in the sixth inning, giving him at least one RBI in five of his last six games. But in the seventh, with the bases loaded and one out,

RHP Clay Buchholz yielded four runs on eight singles in the first four innings and then didn’t allow a hit before leaving after six. He didn’t get a decision as the Red Sox rallied from four runs down and has only one win in his last six starts, only three for the season, two since Opening Day.

3B Pablo Sandoval, who hit a two-run home run Friday night, had a two-run single in the fourth inning Saturday but left the game after six innings because of right quad tightness. He is 6-for-15 with six RBIs during a four-game hitting streak. Sandoval also had a mini- collision Saturday with catcher Blake Swihart as they combined to botch a pop fly.