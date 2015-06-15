RHP Matt Barnes, who started the bullpen meltdown Friday and was the loser Saturday, was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for INF Travis Shaw. “This is part of his continued learning in the required consistency at this level,” manager John Farrell said. “He’s got all the ingredients to be a very good late-inning reliever. There’s a lot of trust in him -- you look at the three-pitch mix that he has -- and yet we’re striving for consistency.” Barnes will continue to work out of the bullpen.

INF Travis Shaw was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to help with a shaky manpower situation. “Given the physical situations with a couple of our position players (Mookie Betts out, Pablo Sandoval hobbled), we needed some depth at a corner position, so Travis is here today,” manager John Farrell said. Shaw entered the game late at first base and was robbed of what would have been his first major league hit when Toronto LF Ezequiel Carrera ran down his drive in left-center in the ninth.

LHP Edwin Escobar was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday. He was out all season due to left shoulder inflammation.

CF Mookie Betts, who sustained a back sprain and facial cuts while colliding with a fence Friday, remained out but took batting practice Sunday. He is expected to return to action Monday.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez came into Sunday’s game against Toronto with an 0.44 ERA and all kinds of major league firsts in his first three outings. He left Sunday’s game with a 3.55 ERA and his first big league loss. Getting no help from his defense, notably 2B Dustin Pedroia losing pop flies in the sun, Rodriguez gave up nine runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings, walking three. He came in having struck out seven in each of his first three starts, but he fanned only one. He also was a victim of shaky defense and bloop hits.

DH David Ortiz hammered a three-run homer in the fifth inning Sunday. It was his third homer in four games. Sunday’s shot was the 475th of his career, tying him with Stan Musial and Willie Stargell for 29th place on the all-time list. “Much more free, even against mid-90s,” manager John Farrell said of Ortiz’s hitting. “He’s on some pitches he just fouled off. Today against (Marco) Estrada, he gets a fastball up in the zone that he hits out of the ballpark. He’s on some pitches much more consistently here.” Ortiz reached base in eight of his 14 plate appearances in the series.

2B Dustin Pedroia had a miserable time with the sun in Sunday’s game, but he got one of his two hits because Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista lost a ball in the sun. Pedroia has a 14-game home hitting streak, the club’s longest since Jacoby Ellsbury had a 14-game run in 2011.

1B Mike Napoli, in the midst of a slump, was given a second consecutive day off. Asked if there was anything physically wrong with Napoli, manager John Farrell said, “No, second day down. Much like we did with David (Ortiz) and with Pablo (Sandoval), a couple of days to regroup. I fully expect him back in the lineup (Monday).”

RHP Rick Porcello takes a four-start losing streak to the mound Monday night in the opener of four straight games against the Atlanta Braves, two in Boston and two in Atlanta. Porcello has allowed 29 hits and 20 earned runs in 24 2/3 innings in the four starts. He won his only career start against the Braves.

RHP Justin Masterson, on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket, will make at least one more minor league start, Tuesday at Charlotte. “Following that, we’ll reassess,” manager John Farrell said Sunday.

3B Pablo Sandoval, who left Saturday’s game with right thigh tightness, was in the lineup Sunday and went 2-for-4. “The quad first grabbed him on the tagging up from second to third (Saturday) and it escalated in that final at-bat, but (he) feels more loose today, responded to treatment after he came out yesterday,” manager John Farrell said Sunday.